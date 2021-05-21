Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$44.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

