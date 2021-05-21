Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.64.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

