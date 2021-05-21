RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of RPM opened at $94.21 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

