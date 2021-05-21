Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rubicon Organics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROMJF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 17,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,480. Rubicon Organics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.