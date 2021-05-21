Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RUBY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,837,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

