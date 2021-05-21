RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RMBL opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RumbleON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

