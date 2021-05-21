Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $11.99. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 9,429 shares.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,436,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after buying an additional 1,465,961 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

