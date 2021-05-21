Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,766.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVNA opened at $241.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

