Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,766.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CVNA opened at $241.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $323.39.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
