Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $33,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

