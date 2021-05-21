Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as low as C$1.73. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 644,302 shares.

SBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$629.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.