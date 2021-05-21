Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $37.13.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
