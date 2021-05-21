Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $37.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 603.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16,760.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

