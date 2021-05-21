Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Safe Haven has a market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.41 or 0.01349203 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

