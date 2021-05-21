Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 224,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,008,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 300.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe-T Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the period.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

