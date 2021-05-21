Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 77.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 367,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,525,699. The stock has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

