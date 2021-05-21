Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock remained flat at $$25.91 on Friday. 1,061,465 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.