Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.
PSFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.