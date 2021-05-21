Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

PSFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ PSFE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

