Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSL. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.43.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

