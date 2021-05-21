Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Outperform

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.
ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $164.40.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.