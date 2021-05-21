Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Outperform

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.