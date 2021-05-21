Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $459 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.06 million.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.29.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

