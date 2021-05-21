Sasol (NYSE:SSL) vs. Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Financial Survey

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sasol has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sasol and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $10.61 billion 0.94 -$5.87 billion $0.82 19.32 Tellurian $28.77 million 35.88 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -3.65

Tellurian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sasol and Tellurian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 1 2 0 2.25 Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00

Sasol currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.77%. Tellurian has a consensus target price of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Sasol.

Summary

Sasol beats Tellurian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

