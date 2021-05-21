Satish Malhotra Buys 20,500 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

