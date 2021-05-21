SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) were down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 2,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 1.29.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

