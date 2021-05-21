Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $186.65 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.19.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

