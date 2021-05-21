Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

