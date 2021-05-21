Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 45.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,599 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,955 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 729,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 156,351 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of GOLD opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

