Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.03. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

