Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $626.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $626.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $257.63 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

