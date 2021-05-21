Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 392.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $168.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

