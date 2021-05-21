Scotiabank Lowers Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$18.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CADNF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Cascades has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

