Scotiabank Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Sector Perform

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQM. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:SQM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 23,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,873,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

