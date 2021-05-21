Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.25 ($83.82).

ETR:G24 opened at €66.38 ($78.09) on Thursday. Scout24 has a one year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

