Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Shares Up 5.3%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 24,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 394,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Sears Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

