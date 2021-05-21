Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

SIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $289.35 million, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

