Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SIC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

