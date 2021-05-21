Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 551,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $361.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

