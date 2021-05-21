Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $358.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

