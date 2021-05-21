Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.