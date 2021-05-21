Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

