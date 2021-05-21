ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $471.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $352.07 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

