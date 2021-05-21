Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

SHAK stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.30, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

