Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Raised to C$0.60 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$0.60 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

