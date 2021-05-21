ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 5.4%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.53. 362,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,590,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ShiftPixy in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

