Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 1,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

SKLKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shinsei Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, and public-sector entities and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing and unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M&A-related finance.

