Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:KAPE traded up GBX 4.95 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 332.45 ($4.34). 244,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,718. The firm has a market cap of £741.15 million and a P/E ratio of 32.11. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.08.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

