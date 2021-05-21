Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:KAPE traded up GBX 4.95 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 332.45 ($4.34). 244,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,718. The firm has a market cap of £741.15 million and a P/E ratio of 32.11. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.08.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
