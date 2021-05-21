Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,585 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

