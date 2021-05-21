Sigma Planning Corp Buys 9,130 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

KO opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

