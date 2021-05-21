Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.85 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after buying an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,364,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 243,774 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

