Sigma Planning Corp Invests $4.99 Million in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 21.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 51.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Insiders sold a total of 36,574 shares of company stock worth $5,047,853 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

