Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

