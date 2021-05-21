Sigma Planning Corp Sells 526 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

